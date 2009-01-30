This meme is the most popular thing I ever tweeted. I'm going to communicate through memes now (not really).
-
New conversation
-
-
It's quite a realization when you see that funny shit posted > technical/research/megahax0r stuff, release the memes storm!!!! :-P
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
I'd like there to be that much female representation in Linux.
-
Legit lol. Really it should be the dude, looking at the other dude, looking at the other dude shouting at the first two dudes about vim.
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
"I should try Arch"pic.twitter.com/cqlns1pfwT
- 1 more reply
-
-
I feel like I am very very very close to understanding this.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
The "guy" is Ubuntu.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
there was a shitty Linux kernel by adding the Xen hypervisor attack surface...
-
Guccifer 2's en_US made absolutely amazing read.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
The red dressed is a BSD
-
No, it's Xorg with Radeon drivers
End of conversation
-
-
This probably needs updating. Since yesterday.pic.twitter.com/41gV2NCaDTThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.