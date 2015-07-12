#Syria - Battle for #Idlib - #Hama N -
#IdlibDawn #EyesOnIdlib
#SAA // #HTS & Allies
Latest Situation / Map
#SAA moves north and took the whole area around Abdin
#HTS / Allies fired a couple of ATGMs and tried a counterattack on Madaya - #SAA repelled it.pic.twitter.com/Z97oEwoF5g
-
-
#Syria - Battle for #Idlib - #Hama N - #IdlibDawn #EyesOnIdlib #SAA // #HTS & Allies Latest Situation / Map -> (King of Maps is Back )https://twitter.com/PetoLucem/status/1163498655615246337?s=20 …Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
-
We are the
#Love. At the end, our #EyesOnIdlib will win.pic.twitter.com/mb4xw35CNI
-
yeah - call me when that shit happens... your infighting morons club can't even live in peace in your own region...
-
As we can imagine it, it can happen. A day, tomorrow, after tomorrow. Love, art, peace, and freedom, can win. On Assad, on Putin, on all that taking profit from this situation Art by Bloodlinepic.twitter.com/k4YUSunANI
-
enjoy darling! -> - the last 30 days - Special Edition for Rebel Fan Boyspic.twitter.com/BvCVsmBLrp
-
There are no civilians in KhanSheikkum. If Assad enters it, he will find A ghost town, which he destroyed and reduced to rubble. Who will ask for money to rebuild it?
- End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
No green busses for them this time. All will surrender or become martyrs for their jihadi cult.
-
I was hoping to see them flee towards Turkey, and the Turkish army to shoot at them to prevent it.
-
Would be great, but knowing ErDOGan he would welcome them with open arms.
-
not sure - now it looks like he is sending all his former pets into the meat grinder
-
Curious to see what is going to happen to the Turkish observation post in Mork...
-
they will buy drinks and food from SAA soon...
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
In times like these I am seriously tempted to pay for access to MilitaryMaps. I long for the days when you could access it for free in 2014/2015 at the height of Donbass conflict
-
only hard to send money there - you need an yandex account for that.
End of conversation
-
-
-
This media may contain sensitive material. Learn moreThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Allah yardımcımız olsunThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.