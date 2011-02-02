No one. Wants. To erase him. From history. Museum, not pedestal.
New conversation
Its astonishing how easy a concept this is that keeps getting overlooked. We want to learn about Lee, we don't want him idolized in a park
we have 1 province several universities and 1 South American country named after Columbus - please rename anything Columbia
Creates petition to "rename America to whatever the Dinosaurs called it before the native Americans crossed Siberia"
Please do get rid of Columbus Day & replace it with Indigenous People's Day. While you are at it remove any monuments to him. Sign me up!
New conversation
Museum. Not pedestal. Stop being a willing idiot. You're smarter than this,.
remember when he got tackled by a soldier and fired for trying to give away their position on a live newscast? yeah, no, he isn't
I remember him sending out shirtless selfies when he was like 102 years old.
Also remember him coming to Baltimore trying to claim on tv that there was all this gang violence when the gangs were the ones calming ppl.
I brought that up elsewhere and it is never wrong to remind the world of the dang vault
New conversation
We should put this tweet on a statue so that we never forget how stupid Geraldo Rivera is.
It's funnily like the criticisms of healthcare where they pose this absurd reality where the many healthy pay for the few sick.
