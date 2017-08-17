-
New conversation
-
-
But the parties flipped views. They literally switched places. So that cartoon actually makes all involved with it not look too informed.
-
If he never tweeted again, his stock would inch up for me cause it would be growth. I'm certain I'm in very good company.
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
When people don't realize that Martin Luther king was republican
-
When people didn't pay attention in history class and ignore the party platform swap of the 1960s
-
To say this is to objectively deny reality, something your ilk enjoying doing to an extent that has become dangerous.
-
Political platform reformations have happened serveral times in American history. To ignore the one that makes GOP today complicit 1/
-
I understand what you're saying but to put forth the idea that the majority of these parties swapped ideas not people is absurd.
-
How is that absurd? You can't wrap your head around the fact people can change their ideas as a group?
- 13 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
The artwork is by Haitian artist, Watson Mere. http://ArtOfMere.com
#MLKParadepic.twitter.com/PoOymrAx2f
-
Nice job all. THIS should be retweeted as much as the original to give credit to Watson Mere, who has breathed hope into my life.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Do we know the artist? Should give credit to this brilliance.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.