Donald’s soul is not missing, the opposite, it is very present, and dark, and rotten, and suppurating sulphuric stench by the gallons. We could only wish it were missing!
-
The two hour campaign rally every night - why are they still being covered? I do not know hardly anyone who even watches anymore.
A better question, can you find something true that Trump has said at his news briefings?
Name a lie? Is that person joking? How about, "We have it all under control?" "It will just magically disappear..." on and on.
Thank you so much Frank for your insights and thoughts, your work is one I reach to each day
Today I am 73. I cried aboutyour dad'd birthday. My daughter is a nurse on a C19 unit, so I too will get no embrace, and cannot inhabit space with my grandchildren. FaceTime is better than nothing, but I miss the rubies of their lips on my cheek, and breaking bread together.
Two snake oil salesmen
in your opinion, is Dr Oz gunning for Fauci's place on the coronavirus task force?
Why does your paper and all the "serious" networks still covering Trump as if he's normal. The man is insane. Same goes for Oz. He's still got a show on network despite being brought before Congress for his BS on snake oil cures.
