Have these huge contracts for non-QBs ever ended well for the team? I'm sure someone can point to one that I'm not thinking of...
Even paying QBs doesn't always work out. Usually they get the contract after they win a SB. Why do you think the Pats are in the Super Bowl every year. Tom Brady doesn't even get elite QB money.
Big mouth ain't worth $95 million
Cry babay jealous much ha ha
Money well spent. NOT
A lot of haters on here check
@OBJ_3 numbers and tell me how he doesnt deserve to be payed
Was he arrested? Disciplined by the league at all? I mean has the guy ever gotten in trouble since hes been in the league? Maybe that wasnt the best timing but def wasnt the reason the giants lost to packers. Lets just appreciate a great talent and stop looking for blemishes
Video: Odell Beckham Caught On Video Holding A Blunt With A Stripper In Bed That's Sniffing Coke!
Those fake bs videos? Anything ever come of that? Anything at all?
Overrated....overrated.....overrated...
How much of that $95M is GUARANTEED???
Hes good but he ain't better than AB84 or Julio jones
Perriman up next
Whelp Julio Next
He Damn Show Did Damn Blind Moment
