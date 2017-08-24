I've just been informed that the GameBoy Pocket SONAR was a real thing.pic.twitter.com/nTi4DfcQVm
my undergrad students last year had never heard of bill & ted. it was horrifying.
I am proud to announce that not only do my children (2,7,9,11) know Bill and Ted, but they know Station and the Reaper.pic.twitter.com/qlnAxqRgGO
clearly brought up right!
I taught an adolescent client how to address a letter last week
Rewiring plugs and replacing fuses. Was taught as a child but no one is anymore.
Every student I've ever had has. Fuses, breakers, desoldering blown PCB components. Check out a MakerSpace. Awesome electronics projects.
That's good to know, maybe it's just localised outliers that I've met.
US thing I think. My 18 yr old, about to do chem Eng at uni wouldn't know where to start with plug. But why wld he?
Talking abt it with my parents tonight and me wiring plugs on stuff @ uni. My daughter said v sagely "well that sounds like a big fire risk"
Don't think that is stuff is part of standard curriculum at UK schools so ones who know will be outliers not vice versa
So, when Uber burns through its capital in a couple years, will civilization collapse, or will we adapt somehow?
You might be trying to argue against a different point than is being discussed here.
Then again, I might not be trying to argue anything.
My entire childhood of "don't get in cars with strangers" became a lie when my mom got Uber app.
When I was a kid you used a payphone to call your mom (on the home landline) to fetch you from the public pool.
And if she didn't answer and you were out of quarters! So much stress!
I had to explain that In My Day I had to carry around a map bc we didn't have internet phones and I would get lost all the time
Or that the first thing everyone bought when we moved to LA was a giant book of maps. Thomas Guide was essential.
