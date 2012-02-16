Have discovered the most effective way to outrage the North East. Miss an S out of Teesside... Blimey O'Reilley
Now you will have outraged all of Ireland by the spurious addition of a superfluous L in Blimey O'Reilly!
But surely that's how he had it spelt, except he'd put an unnecessary 'e' after the double 'l' !
It could be worse you could have called those of us from Co. Durham geordies xx
Is it called MayGrey?
As a proud Teessider, can we ensure any further comments include the second S
#Teesside
Ive never found a more effective way of offending a Teessider than missing that vital 's'....that, and the spelling 'Middlesborough'
