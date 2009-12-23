LINK david LINK
-
New conversation
-
-
Content gods are frowning at me right now
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
Ohhhh look at youuuuu
-
Ohhhh I seeeeee
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
-
This is like the punchline to a sitcom act break.pic.twitter.com/AgV5wJnHna
End of conversation
-
Editor: "Get a quote from an employee." Reporter: "But it's only been four hou..." Editor: "JUST GET ME A QUOTE!"Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
"At least I can tell my Mom I work at Amazon now" - response from WF checker, Franklin TN.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
"I mean, I'm gonna use ‘em. As long as they're not, like, murdering babies." So many gems.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
I am just happy when people use 'literally' properly.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
david imagine if you included a link in this tweet.............Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Swole Jeff B approves this tweetpic.twitter.com/VjS1LsaYCbThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
"An employee stacking non-GMO smoked tofu told me he thought the Amazon acquisition was “cool,” but struggled to come up with a reason why."Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Are you going to buy something or just keep sampling cheese?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
I'm anxiously awaiting grocery delivery and the installation of Refrigerators on the porch (and all the Pinterest ways to decorate them)Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
david where's the link......Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.