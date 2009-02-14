Is that Michael Stipe?
-
New conversation
-
-
It's a recreation of a religious painting, Michael Stipe lost his religion years ago....
-
You're not trying hard enough But still. Awesome.
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
These are pretty good, have you a credit for the creator so we might find more?
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
always cite the author, photographers are happy when they see their pics around, but more happy if you cite them
-
Thank you! He made amazing work! :)
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
glorious. thank you a zillion for this
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Who is the artist? I love these!
#MechanicsMyOtherArt
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
what the fuck is that amazing device used to take photos with
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
@MuseumHack - up your alley!
- End of conversation
-
-
.
@DannyDutch .corinnamilborn Freddy Fabris - Rennaissance series:https://www.fabrisphoto.com/LATEST-WORK/17Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.