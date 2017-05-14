I was reporting on Disney in Anaheim last fall. Then the 2016 election ushered in big changes in the city, and I sharpened my focus.
The balance of power on the city council flipped in favor of Anaheim's mayor – a Disney critic.http://lat.ms/2jYzeeL
We wanted to see how public perception of Disney might be changing, and take a closer look at those deals between Anaheim and Disney.
The deals, which include various incentives from the city, have helped expand Disneyland Resort, which had 27.2 million guests in 2016.
I've covered Disney since 2013, so some deals were on my radar. But sources said to look into one for the Mickey & Friends parking garage.
Disneyland makes millions off the parking garage Anaheim built for $108.2 million. The city gets $1/year for the lease.pic.twitter.com/3aK5Sdx00k
When the bonds that financed construction of the garage are paid off, Anaheim transfers ownership of it to Disney:http://lat.ms/2fJhOhy
If you want to read about the financing agreement that included the garage deal, here’s the 644-page (!) document: http://bit.ly/2hwhpmz
Our first story looks at that deal, and others between Disney and Anaheim (Got questions? I'll answer at the end).http://lat.ms/2xygPbR
In another deal, Disney got an entertainment tax exemption for up to 45 years. In return, it would invest $1.5 billion in Disneyland Resort
If you want to read about the tax exemption, here's the agreement. Lots of my reporting is based on public records. http://www.anaheim.net/DocumentCenter/View/8583 …
If Anaheim implemented a tax that applied to Disneyland tickets - a $1 levy was discussed in civic circles - Disney gets reimbursed for it.
Even if attendance at Disneyland Resort remained static, over 45 years that'd be worth $1 billion+. (Disney disputes the calculation.)
Disney has secured incentives and tax protections from the city that, in total, would be worth more than $1 billion:http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-fi-disney-anaheim-deals/ …
Disney isn't the only company getting incentives from government. Foxconn got $3 billion in Wisconsin.
And Amazon is on the hunt for a second headquarters and cities are offering big incentives. The issue is a big policy debate.
The Disney deals, which also include a hotel tax rebate that'd be worth $267 million -- have drawn criticism from some in Anaheim.
Disney has worked successfully with Anaheim officials for years. How? We explored this topic in Part 2.
Back in the day, Disney executives and city officials had chummy relationships, going on trips to Catalina and Coronado, former execs said.pic.twitter.com/GL7ycRHg4S
These days, that’s not permitted, because of the Political Reform Act of 1974. But Disney is still a deeply influential player in Anaheim.
