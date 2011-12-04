Did you get any video from this location ?
maybe he posted it first? -->https://twitter.com/cboehme69/status/902654114622033920 …
Yes. Logan took the pic today. I spoke to him and passed his info onto your CNN contact.
I wonder if republicans still think climate change is a hoax
Yeah, we never had hurricanes before the Industrial Revolution. Weather isn't climate.
I'm not a climate change denier, but weather and climate are two different things.
Yes they are..and your point is????
#ImNotAClimateChangeDenierBut #ImNotAHomophobeBut #ImNotRacistBut
It's important to be educated on what different terms mean when trying to argue for climate change.. Nothing I said promotes actual denial.
My God
I echo what you say, I can't get my head around this, it's above what my brain can comprehend.
I was in a flood in '86. That was nothing in comparison.
TEXAS making no attempt to evacuate its citizens knowing this was coming should be a CRIME!!
Respectfully: Obviously they didn't know THIS was coming. Would take so much time and orchestration to get most at risk out first 1/2
That being said, they should have had some plan in place since Rita. A bullet train spur of some type may be needed in future plans 2/2
Try a mandatory evacuation for 4 million people-- all the hospitals/we are here and we are helping each other you can gawk but don't judge
There's just no point at the magnitude this has reached to even debate. As you say evac unrealistic. We need to offer only any/all support.
