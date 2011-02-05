Another Trump Nazi.pic.twitter.com/180jSenDCL
-
New conversation
-
-
Just like Russia collusion? You liberals are hilarious with all his make belief shit
-
another? He won a relatively narrow electoral college win by winning 4 states by less than a percent & lost the popular vote by 3%
-
He won by 75 electoral votes that's pretty significant
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
What will she be doing? Replacing Shepard Smith?
-
FOX News needs to replace Shepard Smith!!
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Undoubtedly one of the sharpest and politically astute people in America. Look forward to viewing her show.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
shes a leftist but cool
-
She is not on the left by any means. Check ur facts.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Congratulations,
@IngrahamAngle! You RULED filling in for Tucker last week! I'm so excited and happy for you!!!
-
What happened? Is she getting her own show?
End of conversation
-
-
Move the Five from 9PM to earlier time - slot her in at 9PM - easy!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
@IngrahamAngle is one of the few "conservatives" on Fox I can tolerate. Smart, sarcastic & always well-prepared. #MAGA #TRUMP #FireMcMaster
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Matt, Laura Ingraham wants to
#FireMcMaster. Are you not going to blacklist her?
-
Matt, will you still be nice to Laura or link to hit pieces on her? https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/892841303532240896 …
#FireMcMaster
-
Will Drudge link to hit pieces on
@IngrahamAngle for supporting #FireMcMaster campaign?https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/893233965364072448 …
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.