-
-
This cannot be retweeted often enough! Thank you for sharing. A painful insight in the downfall of America.
-
-
-
Um well I would say that yes, historians refer to them as Nazis, but I don't think it's true that nobody cares about what their motives were
-
It's possible to condemn Nazism while acknowledging that there are certain historical realities that fuel ideologies.
-
By ignoring motives, we also ignore the things that cause ideologies like Nazism; IMO it's reductionist, especially from a historical view.
-
I agree, in terms of history as a scholarly discipline. But it remains to be seen who's going to be writing the history books this time.
-
I mean, as someone studying history, I would say that we have a lot more openly oppositional rhetoric now than 1930s Germany.
-
Yeah, but 2017 U.S. isn't comparable to 1930s Germany. And current opposition rhetoric isn't doing any good (either?).
-
Idk if I would agree that it isn't doing any good. For example, there was going to be a Nazi rally at A&M on 9/11 (!) but it got canceled -
-
and trump is now just going to run them himself as campaign rallies. (Phoenix). and dem's shaking swords is ... just shaking swords
-
-
-
Read "The Book Thief and I bet that'll show you a whole a different side of Germans who had to join to save their own lives and families
-
yes those people also helped kill my grandfathers sibilings unfortunately so I'm good on not reading anything else about them
-
My grandfather was one of those people, and even though he betrayed the Nazis by spying against them, his guilt of the things that he had
-
Done to survive lead to the alcoholism that caused his death. He was rightfully ashamed. Which is why I am determined to do better.
-
I've seen what happens to someone who sells their soul to survive and it's not pretty. It destroyed him and my mothers childhood.
-
Couldn't have said it better, meant no disrespect or to downplay those that died. Just saying that in most cases there was no choice
-
-
-
Way 2 ignore historic correlation between pains of a transitioning economy, low education levels, & hate group recruitment. So 6th grade.
-
it's not ignoring socioeconomic reasons ppl joined Nazi party, it's saying: they don't absolve responsibilty
-
Agreed - Nazi members do not get the pass. But you can't just write-off how we got here. Trump (like Hitler)understood this & preyed on them
-
Yeah that's important, but I think message is simpler and more immediate; if you support Trump - whatever reason - you're supporting fascism
-
I hope Trump is finished. & I still hope the political spectrum wakes up to the frustration of working poor abandoned by est. left long ago.
-
God it was nice 2 read some civil discourse even if u didn't fully agree with 1 another.
-
