This is one of my favorite responses:http://www.neatorama.com/2007/09/03/clowns-kicked-kkk-asses/ …
It worked. By the end of it, the Vanguard guys were reduced to ineffectual argle bargle. ;-}
The groups who put together this excellent response should be doing workshops. "White flour??" Dying...
The whole premise of "mis-hearing" what those assholes are saying is just brilliant. "Wife power!!!"
Brilliant!!!
I still love the 'playing a tuba as they march'https://youtu.be/Rs4P1kKK-5k
Oh yeah! An oompah band! I wonder if they could stay in one spot, amplify the sound into speakers stretched out along rooftops of route?
If they held a match and no one showed up to watch but just this tune played loud all along the route, the visual would be great on the news
It's said that Hitler hated this song the most because he had a problem with flatulence and it sounds like farts!
Lol! Of course he did!
When I was a kid and the Nazis marched in Skokie Illinois -98% Jewish - they told everyone to stay inside and just ignore them.
They are looking for attention and violence to blame on counterprotestors. They got that and now feel more emboldened.
They got outright praise from 45: "very fine people." I can't just ignore the evil that's at the base of this Admin, hoping it'll go away.
I agree - it's not safe to ignore. chaos & violence is desired Ridicule & mockery is a weapon & declare
@realDonaldTrump #UnfitToServe
Good idea. However German neo Nazis probably did not march with guns and armor. Presence of weapons makes things more complicated.
