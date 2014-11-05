I still don't understand why the keyboard shortcut for the print screen feature has to be digged out like this every time.
Which keyboard shortcut are you referring to?
Ah, the Command Menu shortcut. So do you mean that you want us to include the keyboard shortcut in the tweet description?
No kidding. I shouldn't have to FIND the command to take the screenshot. Instead the screenshot should have its own keyboard shortcut.
Why PNG and not a vectorial format? :(
Quick chat with the eng team makes it sound like converting to SVG will be a lot of work to get it right
I supposed it would be like printing (generating a vectorial PDF) but I guess it's different. Thanks!
What is this menu you are using. Why have I never seen it before ?
What's the key combo for bringing up that action search box?
It is awesome! will it be in only Canary or another versions too?
Canary is just the bleeding edge of Chrome... it'll eventually make it down to Stable in about 7 weeks
Thanks.
Are there plans to expose this via the devtools protocol as well? cc:
@ebidel @paul_irish
Everything DevTools can do is possible with the protocol. This is already in there. Clip args on capture Screenshot
Ohhh right. So I'll have to get the bounding rect for a node and pass those values to the clip args for screenshotting a node?
Wouldn't just passing the nodeId for screenshot be a better in terms of ease of API?
I made a sample, but it's going to get even easier.https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/pull/452 …
Thanks for this! Definitely helps a lot in understanding how I would go about implementing it
