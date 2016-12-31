@CNNTURK_ENG someone started new year celebrations already
-
-
@CNNTURK_ENG Yet again the Fucking arabs! We need to kick all of them back! The are threatening our values! Wake up Turkey!
-
@CNNTURK_ENG as you report they are not isis.. otherwise you would have got permission from 5tepe to report about them!
-
-
@CNNTURK_ENG @christogrozev the 2016 began with Dubai skyscrappers on fire, 2017 with a shooting attack in Istanbul.
-
@alcebaid @CNNTURK_ENG @christogrozev And it's not finished yet! !
-
-
@CNNTURK_ENG @NassiraELM tiens donc ils réagissent plus vite que pour le putsch raté
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.