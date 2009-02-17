The bit after this where he implies he knows more than Ruhle & Velshi is hilarious, their faces are a picture & they take him down big time
When
@rbradthomas starts lying, @AliVelshi & @SRuhle look at each other like those twin babies when their dad starts playing guitar.pic.twitter.com/yg3uAi4dne
Donald Trump and his followers live in an alternate universe. One where they construct lies around DJT. Nobody tells the truth.
It genuinely seems like that. He's got a fake civil war battle memorial on his golf course which is just a weird thing to do.
He loves the fakes. Fake Time Magazine cover, now fake idols on his golf course.
Don't forget the fake coat of arms he stole from another family and put his name on.
Who are these two? I want to follow them on Twitter. This was great. If anyone could link their pages that would be great.
I hadn't seen your response yet. Thank you for providing it.
They have a daily program and one on Saturday morning. I've learned a lot watching them. BTW no BS allowed on their show! They stop em dead
Stephanie has a show at 9-10 am est. Ali has a show 2-3 pm est. together or solo they don't mind taking hostages defending the truth.
Ok, but the guy should have let the lady say her piece too.
I was just thinking she was onto something good is all. Not an argument for feminism. Fair point though and taken!
I agree and I'm glad you weren't offended by what I said. I think we just needed to let it go in this instance and bask in the takedown.
And sorry if your notifications are blowing up like mine. I didn't mean for that to happen.
