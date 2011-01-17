Lads like
@MarkOHaire @AndyMitten @andybrassell @tsf_podcast have been preaching before about seeing a football game in the Benito Villamarín. If you haven’t been yet....Vamos!
Una locura. Calle Tajo.
#Betis
The colour, the noise. The Villamarín has a very South American feel to it.
@LaLigaGav you'll have to come next year Gav or a Betis Barca
@LaLigaLowdown a bit warmer than Euan's preferred football destinations @emctear what a day in Seville! And I see the derby is still going on via Twitter few vids & pics attached for #LLL
-
Perfectly sums up why I love Betis
I didn’t make it to a Betis match this season, only managed one at the San Mames. Betis for sure next season
It was amazing, shame the game didn’t mean that much as that would have made the atmosphere better, but I’d definitely go back
I wish you enjoyed our derby yesterday!!! Thanks for your lovely tweets about Betis supporters in Tajo Street and during the match!!! You always have your home in the city of Betis
Muchísimas gracias! Ha sido un placer como siempre en esta gran ciudad, mi favorita en España. No hay nada como El Gran Derbi; espectacular, brutal! Volveré pronto
#MushoBetis
Superb. Amazing experience I bet. Hoping to get to next year’s gran derbi
#vivaelbetis
There is nothing like it, genuinely. Put it at the top of your list mate
This Tweet is unavailable
You will love it mate!
It was a pitty camera man broke our tifo, atmostphere was great as always. You will be very welcome always you come to this Stadium, thanks for coming, you are a "loco de la cabeza" more of this family ;]
Muchas gracias Miguel, sois muy muy grandes
#MushoBetis
