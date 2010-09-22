Watching these likes tick up in real time is very hypnotic
Also of note: I'm getting several Brazilian replies. I don't know what it means but I love it.
evangelicals are very powerful as a political group within Brazil and their agenda matches that meme so much it hurts, so we can relate
lmaooo there are so many evangelicals here in Brazil and 99.9% of them are EXACTLY like this the truth hurts
It also hurts when you are the one waking up from it and realizing how wrong you've been your entire life. It's a good hurt though
Worry about yourself before worrying about what everyone else is doing and judging them from afar.
Also, if you really believe this, why are you worried about what I'm doing?
But sure! Blame the Evangelicals.. much easier target. I get it.
I don't believe any religion has a monopoly on these failings. I just find recent actions by Evangelicals particularly egregious.
Also, I'm not sure how Evangelicals are an "easier" target or what it is you think I'm "blaming" Evangelicals for exactly.
Oh cmon, countries under Islamic rule are literally murdering gays/transgenders but you claim Evangelicals are the problem!
Where did I say Evangelicals were the cause of any of these things? And again, multiple parties can be wrong in this situation.
You didn't, dude is just ITCHING to throw a "But Islam" into the conversation lol
It's a false dichotomy. You can be a Christian, love all people, and still be against gay marriage.
