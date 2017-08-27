#numbers for something you could have just RTed. Shameful.
-
New conversation
-
-
Shouldn't you be putting EDL tea towels in packing cases?
-
This made me lol irl.
End of conversation
-
-
one of those real helicopters about to be en route to treat some severe burns.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Councillor Grahams timeline is a fucking horror show. Dispatched beautifully and much deserved.
-
I've had a flick through. What an absolutely catastrophic human being that is. He's all over the shop!!!!
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
He's actually trawled through all the Tweets from the
#PrideCymru march and complained to every single public organisation he found there.
-
Not realising that as far as I know, staff are asked to volunteer to be there, I know we are. It's our time off!
End of conversation
-
-
tonight at 11. wales air ambulance PR team faces charges of arson.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
They're good helicopters, Graham.pic.twitter.com/1ALytZ4LpMThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
@RobJefferson One of my favourite responses to a moaner!
-
Great isn't it? Wonder how long it took for them to come up with it or whether it was straight off the bat?
-
It took 41 minutes to post the answer, that give us an upper limit how long it took. Bravo to the Social Media staff either way.
-
I'm guessing they spent most of that time deciding whether to dignify it with a response
-
I am glad they did.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Graham, you let all Grahams down.
- 1 more reply
-
-
That could be the new “they’re good dogs Brent”Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Meanwhile Graham be like anyone could've made that mistake.pic.twitter.com/cwWEVUoRLpThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.