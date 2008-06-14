I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords
I really liked their follow-up "At least throw us Trump."
This has me feeling very anxious and uh... what's that other word? Oh yeah antsy...
Milennials are beginning to appreciate COLLOSAL PILLAR OF WASP EGGS By: Human Teen
I'd like this one better in the WSJ because I'm dying to see a stipple portrait of a floating island of fire ants.
David Brooks: "I took a floating island of fire ants to a hip deli where they were embarrassed. It was a parable of the cultural divide."
We'd prob be better off. They atleast know how to work together
It's already been done...but not in gif form!pic.twitter.com/Y8Zr99Kgn5
I suddenly had a vision of an extremely thin, wiggly man in a trenchcoat and hat typing furiously at a library computer.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha it's hilarious
