I'll have to look out my letter to the NME, which, like every letter to the NME is a complaint about the music coverage in the NME.
I had 2 letters in Sounds! One complaining about a Hendrix LP and one about punk!
It was a letter about punk; not a letter complaining about punk.
Thx for clarifying. Bit of a relief tbh
Nice. Was in Edinburgh last week at Fringe. Tottered into Arden St = Rebus' street ?
Yup. No17, second floor...
Bizarrely millions of people are reading and writing everyday that 20 years ago wouldn't have written a word in a year
Indeed they are, and it is great - even on the Brexit pages. But where will those words be in 100 years time? Lost forever?
Probably lost unless there is a digital archive but you can't go into your grans attic and find her old digital posts.
When I was young we saw pics of nans in a pinny future kids will see pics of their nans in bikinis or dancing on a table in Ibiza..
I have a photo of my nan in 1926 she is in her swimming cozzie twirling an umbrella.
This is especially funny because kids read *more* these days than ever and are more literate. There has never been a downwards trend.
100 years ago, books were expensive and nothing was written for young adults. It's a great time for books!
Fine work. Next, an entire novel told only in emoji.
