Stephen Sabludowsky
@BayoubuzzSteve
Publisher of https://bayoubuzz.com , a news and political website. An Attorney practicing Internet and new media related matters. Loves video streaming
Tweets
- Tweets, current page.
- Tweets & replies
- Media
You blocked @BayoubuzzSteve
Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @BayoubuzzSteve
-
Are the GOP House budget cuts fair? Click the link, thanks and share https://twitter.com/BayoubuzzSteve/status/987324654799826944 …
#lagov #lalege @lagoppic.twitter.com/RyAfSla5tVThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Louisiana House budget too draconian? Is
@LouisianaGov not coming up with suitable plan? @RobManess and I discuss the past week in #lalege. Do you agree with him? Are we going to cripple healthcare? Is this just time to get serious about spending? https://www.pscp.tv/w/bank2zM2MDU2Nzh8MXluSk9BWUx3WUVLUua16aH2Se9ChmrcejaS_ZVdUYxihlJDOaQAwlySeCVy … #lagovhttps://twitter.com/BayoubuzzSteve/status/987324654799826944 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
My week on Twitter : 8 Mentions, 452 Mention Reach, 29 Likes, 7 Retweets, 31.5K Retweet Reach. See yours with https://sumall.com/performancetweet?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=publishing&utm_campaign=performance_tweet&utm_content=text_and_media&utm_term=7d31e05b270f283330dec2cb …pic.twitter.com/IssSczR62mThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Absolutely correct. Trump needs a long sleep, away from twitter. He thinks through his fingers rather than his brain. Wait!! maybe that is a good thing.https://twitter.com/AshaRangappa_/status/987562155208671232 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Democrat or Republican — it is my job to call someone out if they come on my show and don’t tell the truth. THAT’S why I said this today: https://snpy.tv/2qMJ6t4
#FactsFirstThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Comey hurt Louisiana too; Insulting Barbara Bush; House Cuts Good; Dems sue Clinton campaign, etc; CABL slams budget - https://mailchi.mp/119f04c62271/giving-jbe-the-business-today-talk-la-coastal-master-plan-trump-100-days-john-couvillon-dont-sign-butler-collision-talk-french-election-832553 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
LIVE: Rob Maness--budget cuts, Louisiana legislature session--
#lalege #lagov @louisianagovhttps://www.pscp.tv/w/bank2zM2MDU2Nzh8MXluSk9BWUx3WUVLUua16aH2Se9ChmrcejaS_ZVdUYxihlJDOaQAwlySeCVy …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Can the
@LaDemos and others such as @jmollerLBP @LouisianaGov stop the House Republican cuts? https://bit.ly/2J5i9r4 #lagov #lasenpic.twitter.com/CY7pMRWTrgThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
CROUERE TO MITCH: Good riddance; Suffering Trump Comey whiplash; La. Dems on cuts edge; Daniels's drawing - https://mailchi.mp/88be647666e5/giving-jbe-the-business-today-talk-la-coastal-master-plan-trump-100-days-john-couvillon-dont-sign-butler-collision-talk-french-election-832549 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
WHIPLASH: Now Trump claims he did not fire Comey due to Russia Today, Trump tweeted that he did not fire Comey because of Russian investigation-- I went to his statements and timeline and more-- https://bit.ly/2JVXgjc
#TrumpRussiaCollusion #ObstructionOfJustice #comeyontheviewpic.twitter.com/SrpBI1NFxrThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I can't wait for Trump's next interview with Lester Holt where he explains that he fired Mueller because of that "raiding Michael Cohen's office thing" and the GOP acts like they can't speak English for a week and they all retire to spend more time with Paul Ryan's family.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
SAD. LIMBAUGH DEFENDS HANNITY BY ATTACKING LIBS FOR NOT DISCLOSING TIES. WHILE NOT DISCLOSING HIS BROTHER DAVID LIMBAUGH IS HANNITY'S AGENT! AS AN INDEPENDENT I AM OBLIGATED TO POINT THIS OUTThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
1. Fox's response to the Hannity-Cohen story makes this as clear as day: The network does not care about journalistic ethics, full stop. https://www.mediamatters.org/blog/2018/04/17/Fox-News-on-Hannitys-Cohen-conflict-We-dont-care/219977 …pic.twitter.com/5KkOOx24EwShow this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
So much for Fox and ethicshttps://twitter.com/thehill/status/986382824906412033 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Sean Hannity reminds you: Michael Cohen wasn't his lawyer But he still expects attorney-client privilege. And he has nothing to hide But he ordered MC not to reveal him. And He defended MC all week But now MC's a liar. And that's why Hillary Clinton must be stopped.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Monday's disclosure demonstrates just how tight-knit the pro-Trump media world is. Not only does Hannity advise Trump, not only does Trump promote Hannity's show, not only does Hannity attack Trump's critics -- Hannity and Trump even share legal counsel.http://money.cnn.com/2018/04/16/media/sean-hannity-conflicts-of-interest/index.html …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
LBP'S
@jmollerLBP explains why Louisiana Medicaid Expansion is economic development boom https://bit.ly/2IYuDAS #lalege #lagov @LouisianaGovpic.twitter.com/cjs2kAentcThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
James Comey battling President Trump in the ring of TRUTH "The bell has rung. The battle match for the truth has begun. So we can all agree that James Comey made major mistakes during the 2016 elections. " https://bit.ly/2J1BARP
#ComeyInterview #Comey #Trump #MuellerTimepic.twitter.com/lbBMzGsY8GThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.