Stephen Sabludowsky

@BayoubuzzSteve

Publisher of , a news and political website. An Attorney practicing Internet and new media related matters. Loves video streaming

New Orleans, LA
bayoubuzz.com
Joined January 2010
  1. 12 hours ago

    Are the GOP House budget cuts fair? Click the link, thanks and share

  2. 12 hours ago

    Louisiana House budget too draconian? Is not coming up with suitable plan? and I discuss the past week in . Do you agree with him? Are we going to cripple healthcare? Is this just time to get serious about spending?

    LIVE: Rob Maness--budget cuts, Louisiana legislature session--
  3. Apr 21

    My week on Twitter 🎉: 8 Mentions, 452 Mention Reach, 29 Likes, 7 Retweets, 31.5K Retweet Reach. See yours with

  4. Apr 21

    Absolutely correct. Trump needs a long sleep, away from twitter. He thinks through his fingers rather than his brain. Wait!! maybe that is a good thing.

    omg. The Special CounSEL was appointed because you fired the freaking FBI DIRECTOR, conned people into writing memos to rationalize it, then went on national television and admitted that you obstructed justice. This is *your* hot mess, pal. GO TO BED.
  5. Retweeted
    Apr 20

    Democrat or Republican — it is my job to call someone out if they come on my show and don’t tell the truth. THAT’S why I said this today:

    TRUTH
    See more at cnn.com
    723 replies 736 retweets 3,684 likes
  6. Apr 20

    live now watch

  7. Apr 20

    Trump World, Comey World and

  8. Apr 20

    Comey hurt Louisiana too; Insulting Barbara Bush; House Cuts Good; Dems sue Clinton campaign, etc; CABL slams budget -

  9. Apr 20

    LIVE: Rob Maness--budget cuts, Louisiana legislature session--

    1 retweet 1 like
  10. Apr 18

    Can the and others such as stop the House Republican cuts?

    1 like
  11. Apr 18

    CROUERE TO MITCH: Good riddance; Suffering Trump Comey whiplash; La. Dems on cuts edge; Daniels's drawing -

  12. Apr 18

    WHIPLASH: Now Trump claims he did not fire Comey due to Russia Today, Trump tweeted that he did not fire Comey because of Russian investigation-- I went to his statements and timeline and more--

    1 retweet
  13. Retweeted
    Apr 17

    I can't wait for Trump's next interview with Lester Holt where he explains that he fired Mueller because of that "raiding Michael Cohen's office thing" and the GOP acts like they can't speak English for a week and they all retire to spend more time with Paul Ryan's family.

    20 replies 227 retweets 701 likes
  14. Retweeted
    Apr 17

    SAD. LIMBAUGH DEFENDS HANNITY BY ATTACKING LIBS FOR NOT DISCLOSING TIES. WHILE NOT DISCLOSING HIS BROTHER DAVID LIMBAUGH IS HANNITY'S AGENT! AS AN INDEPENDENT I AM OBLIGATED TO POINT THIS OUT

    560 replies 876 retweets 2,868 likes
  15. Retweeted
    Apr 17

    1. Fox's response to the Hannity-Cohen story makes this as clear as day: The network does not care about journalistic ethics, full stop.

    50 replies 234 retweets 515 likes
  16. Apr 17

    So much for Fox and ethics

    Fox News won't suspend Hannity over failure to disclose Cohen ties: He has "our full support"
  17. Retweeted
    Apr 16

    Sean Hannity reminds you: Michael Cohen wasn't his lawyer But he still expects attorney-client privilege. And he has nothing to hide But he ordered MC not to reveal him. And He defended MC all week But now MC's a liar. And that's why Hillary Clinton must be stopped.

    1,151 replies 20,644 retweets 65,944 likes
  18. Retweeted
    Apr 16

    Monday's disclosure demonstrates just how tight-knit the pro-Trump media world is. Not only does Hannity advise Trump, not only does Trump promote Hannity's show, not only does Hannity attack Trump's critics -- Hannity and Trump even share legal counsel.

    436 replies 2,366 retweets 5,225 likes
  19. Apr 16

    LBP'S explains why Louisiana Medicaid Expansion is economic development boom

    Undo
  20. Apr 16

    James Comey battling President Trump in the ring of TRUTH "The bell has rung. The battle match for the truth has begun. So we can all agree that James Comey made major mistakes during the 2016 elections. "

