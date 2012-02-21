Holy smooth
-
New conversation
-
- End of conversation
-
-
Now you can say that this World Series had everythingThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thankfully...she said yes! Congratulations!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
money money money money!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
CRAP - now I gotta win a World Series THEN propose?? Oh, good thing I am already married!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
She fuckin head butted himThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
That is awesome. Congrats for the win and engagementThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Hall of Fame now!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
He’s great. She deserves it. Great for them. False statement though. Boise St footballl player’s proposal was better.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Ay primo Carlitos, te echaste la soga al cuello! Congrats and many blessings!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
That’s amazingThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.