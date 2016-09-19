This tweet actually cost me money to make, I'm gonna be pissed off if it doesn't blow up
I hate myself, I don't know why I did it, but check your Bandcamp
- 1 more reply
*sees this and immediately starts laughing like an idiot again*pic.twitter.com/pxH7lwSmjz
oh shit my ex-fiancé lives there mind you ... 99p for nothing ... tweet mcdonalds and ask for a refund
McDonald's will gladly give you are refund - just return your purchase. . . . I see a problem here.
as long as you have a receipt and the original packaging
Everyone please stop liking this tweet this instantpic.twitter.com/MnkbFLVneb
you're welcome big gay
You pay for service.
The burger cost £0.99. The burger with every single ingredient removed cost £0.99. The tweet was a joke, lighten up
I was just joking, friend. Sarcasm. This is Internet gold.
Got it, sorry. Just had several hundred people calling me a piece of shit for this tweet over the last few hours. Starts to grate on you.
[ten hour long audio clip of me screaming slowly decreasing in pitch until it becomes a sub-audible bass note]
- 2 more replies
