Alt-right crowd size on left, memorial on right. Love wins again.
#Charlottevillepic.twitter.com/zBVwamM2yJ
-
New conversation
-
Alt-right crowd size on left, memorial on right. Love wins again.
-
Tweet unavailable
-
That was still very much the alt right. They were Nazi saluting and chanting "Blood and soil".
-
Tweet unavailable
-
Tweet unavailable
-
'red pill ' desperate need for otherness/grandiosity that you believe fascinating nonsense instead of doing the hard work of being decent.
- 6 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
The lesson the US has learned is that young white males here are equally as pained & easily recruited into violence as those who join ISIS.
-
The only way to eradicate this kind of behavior is to learn to actively listen & watch for warning signs & address them head on in love.
-
We also need to reinvigorate/reinvent traditional orgs that guide young men into manhood, Boy Scouts, YMCA & others.
-
I don't think organizations which have deep religious roots & extensive histories of discrimination are in any way beneficial.
-
They don't have to be religious in nature. Those are just the two orgs I'm familiar with. New secular and civic-minded orgs can be formed.
-
I agree. I just took exception, to those particular orgs because of their origins & histories. Ethics are not predicated on religious dogma.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Who do you think is responsible for "replacement migration" in Europe?pic.twitter.com/dPQFJmwga0
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
“Hope begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come.” ~Anne Lamott
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Nazis came with guns, riot gear, bats and hate--Citizens came with candles solidarity and love, see the difference rethugs.
-
No 1 likes Nazis but this is nonsense.
#AltLeft have been assaulting normal ppl for a year & a half. Commies murdered even more than Nazis
-
Tweet unavailable
-
And you show this collage and not let's say, Heather Heyers autopsy picture? The intellctual dishonesty astounds.
-
Were you this upset about Kate Steinle or four cops in Dallas murdered by BLM supporter or R U taking advantage of this poor woman's death?
- 15 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.