Under-researched and somewhat fantastical. People didn't have the identities of countries that were yet to exist. How shocking...
Hi no you've very much missed the point, it is about how black people's history was entirely destroyed by slavery, but thanks for playing
How do you have any culture other than slavery if born into a slave culture? Plus the countries you speak of are modern constructs.
"How do you have any culture other than slavery if born into a slave culture?" That is literally the point. The history has been destroyed.
Black people were slaves in America but they had identities and cultures before they were kidnapped. Those cultures have been lost.
The modern countries have been created more by colonialism than natives. A black history, without European interference, barely exists
Also, what constitutes 'white' is nebulous; Irish people weren't considered white, white-passing Jews have conditional white membership.
Whiteness is not an immutable & definable category, it's based almost entirely on what people aren't, rather than what they are.
Evidence of this is the "one drop" rule - the idea that even the smallest amount of another racial heritage bars membership to whiteness.
It's a whittling down of people into a falsely constructed hierarchy of purity based on arbitrary rules.
IIRC in Black Like Me there's a passage where some of Griffin's black friends find they're more accepted by pretending they're Indian
early European settlements in America had a big problem with settlers leaving to go join the native tribes
That is correct. Both of my parents are half Native American and my European Grandparents faced backlash because of their choices.
Also, only 3 African nations (Egypt, Ethiopia, and Liberia - a state created by free American Blacks) existed as they are today before 1865.
So the descendants of slaves would have to know what tribe or defunct nation they came from to know that culture, with their families split.
Surrounded by people who spoke other languages, from other cultures, all treated the same by masters, bred + families dispersed, forbidden..
to read or organize, it's a wonder that any culture could survive through all that.
Not to mention that colonization divided up old tribal land boundaries and rearranged the political + socioeconomic structures of Africa.
There are a of "white" that can't trace back to a single or even dominant culture. I have English, French, Italian, Greek, German, plus.
Most white Americans (and probably Europeans) can name that many in a few generations. (I have 5+) Many/most Black Americans can't name 1.
