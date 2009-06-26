What's the over/under on the number of moronic replies blaming climate change?
-
New conversation
-
-
Most likely is playing a part in this, but the extent is unknown and will be determined through attribution studies. Not NYT opinion pieces.
-
The extent seems pretty damn clear when you compare human-induced C02 to climate data.
-
And to what extent does rising CO2 levels play on tropical systems other than SST? (One factor)
-
I'm not arguing against CC. But for people who supposedly love science, there are alot who don't let the scientific process play out.
-
The scientific method requires repeated experiment. That's a luxury we don't have. But, we do have painstaking observation and analysis.
-
Agreed and we need to take measures to help reduce CO2 while mitigating and preparing at risk communities.
- 4 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Everything's always bigger in Texas...
-
Haha! Glad you're enjoying a community's suffering. Quite a few homes along Cedar Bayou.
-
Not really. Horrified and stunned by the damage. Looking for a way to go to Houston and volunteer in coming weeks.
-
Do you actually think the Bay Area's drainage systems could handle 52 inches of rain? I look forward to your volunteer photos.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Another landfall is supposed to hit tomorrow. Lord. We're getting some from Harvey Wed thru Sat. Hardest rainfall predicted Fri & Sat.
-
How are you? Are you in your home?https://twitter.com/frakincaprica/status/902651055586115585 …
-
I'm good. I stay in Clear Lake. Streets got blocked in but no standing water in the house. It's gone back down now.
-
We got wrecked when this band came thru Saturday night. Circled my house. Crazier than anything I've ever seen.pic.twitter.com/BddzrXmFOB
-
Keep a close eye out for reports on the West Fork of the San Jacinto river. All the rain that fell to our north has to make its way thru.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.