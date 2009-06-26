@AP Boo-hoo, cry us a river, Netanyahu! We can't kiss your ass every day!
@Hill4America @AP seriously Israel acts like they're the only country in the world!
@Toughturtleboy @AP Yeah, but actually, I don't hate Israel, it's just the govt. that needs to change.
@Hill4America @AP agreed! But Bibi is a problem. GOP unable to distinguish between Judaism and Israeli Nationality because of him.
@Toughturtleboy YES–thank you; why won't other people say this? The Zionists give the good Jews a bad name! @AP
@AP There goes Bebe again, projecting his feelings onto others.
@ap @maggienyt Nitwityahu should get along well with Trump: Both like to deny reality
@AP personal opinion, no peace is possible if Israel continues building settlements regardless of prior agreements
@AP Time to shut off that tap, no more welfare for Bentanyahu.
@AP I am anxiously awaiting @JohnKerry to proclaim that Iran Saudi Arabia Yemen etc need to understand that they can't be a Muslim country
@iowafreeman @AP @JohnKerry What would be the connection between that and what he said today?
@AP imagine being run out of your house or off your land w/o recourse
