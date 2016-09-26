Amazing that they can find something to laugh about in the midst of the disaster - resilient folks!
that's texas for you
Catfishnado
God bless they could laugh
Just the thought of being in that waterwith the sewage and everything else. Plz be safe Texas
Bright side of a horrible situation ...at least they can find some laughter.
Btw...where there's fish there's snakes. Be careful
Texans always find a silver lining!
Best part is they're laughing! Blessings to that family while they clean up the mess.
I remember doing this in Hoboken during hurricane sandy
Damn......that sucks!!! Don't know how long this will take to fix...but I hope they get help!!
@ClayTravis #animalthunderdome The people fight back
@azure_starr house fishing
He actually caught it with his bare hamds!!!
I should go outside with a net and try and catch lunch, lol. Stay positive folks, look at it this way: the whole city isn't underwater.
Sounds like Mexico smh
Newsflash, just as it is in Miami, many people in Houston and other Texas cities are bilingual. Stop.
WATCH.. some government guy will want to see his fishing licence, 4 fishing inside his own home.. :(
#Allisupsidedown
