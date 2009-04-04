I'm a Muslim, too. I curse terror. I am very sorry for America. Please do not keep Islam religion and terror together.
-
New conversation
-
-
It would be good if more Muslims spoke up like you are doing. Silence can sometimes be construed as approval. God bless.
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
Those gun laws really worked magic in NY didn't they De Blasio.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Why is it we dont hear these stories coming out of Tokyo? It's the world's largest city.
-
Because they have strong borders, strong vetting, and they respect their culture and heritage
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
I would of ran his ass over! just saying.
-
I'm an old woman but a relocated new yorker. I don't understand how the cabbies sat there. I would've feared for my life and hit the gas./1
-
good point lol
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Religion is the worst thing to happen to man
-
Agreed 100% but not in the form of organize religion
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
If this happened In Texas he'd be dead in minutes
-
I was thinking the same thing too James but it did happen downtown in front of DPD. I think we are hesitant to pull the trigger.
-
A terrorist attack about 2 years ago was stopped by a Texan shooting the suspect
End of conversation
-
-
-
This guy should be put to DEATH IMMEDIATELY !!!! Stop wasting our taxpaying dollars on people like thisThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
RIP to all lost at another Terrorist attack in NYC, wake up America, the Terrorists lie in waiting to strike again, it could be you next.pic.twitter.com/Z9NJPAZWZOThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
-
New conversation
-
Muslim ban
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.