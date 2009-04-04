How's that possible? Didn't the security guard go up there because the smoke alarm went off after he started shooting?
According to hotel staff security went up ther for a door ajar alarm.
@FBILasVegas I call BS!!!!!!!!
Why is this guy always right behind the sheriff. Making sure he doesn't say too much?!
#LasVegas #Coverup #wewantanswers #truth
This doesn't make any sense, keeps getting weirder
It's just a minute change. It only changes the whole timeline and raises a million more questions. Bust it's just minute. It's obviously our "zest" for information that's the problem. Stop zesting so much, everyone.
That's more like it. Don't let me catch you with oranges, either.
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
To get all the weapons up there without anyone noticing you would need help, someone in building maintenance is my guess.
Or just tip the bellhop.
That makes no sense whatsoever
I can't find anything on the FBI agent from Las Vegas.
So he shot the security guard before he shot the crowd... the sec guard knew where he was yet it took over an hour to get him?!?
Hasn't anyone noticed there hasn't been an interview with this guard by the media. My guess he is involved up to his ass.
Was it when the windows broke out and hit stuff on the street?
So, somebody not telling us the truth or the whole story
Naw this has false flag written all over it
