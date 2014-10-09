#Syria
Syrian Army liberated 8 new villages in southern #Idlib province from #HTS terrorists.
#SAA forces are advancing in 2 main axis and most likely we will see another Turkish observation post under SAA siege soon!
HQ map: https://iswnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/idlib-22-12-2019.jpg …pic.twitter.com/b978c5zoN7
-
-
#Syria Map: The unexpected advance of the Syrian Army in southern #Idlib; #Jarjanaz liberated! With the liberation of Jarjanaz, the Syrian Army is only 7 kilometers away from the important and strategic city of Ma’arrat al-Nu’man.https://english.iswnews.com/9475/map-the-unexpected-advance-of-the-syrian-army-in-southern-idlib-jarjanaz-liberated/ …Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
Tal Mans captured...
-
Wait...
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
HQ map link is broken .. re-upload new one please
- 2 more replies
-
-
-
My local internet provider blocks your page from loading here, no matter how many times I refresh. I don't know why. I can view your site on mobile (another internet provider), but not on my home. I have to use a VPN to view your map.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.