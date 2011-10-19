Anda ya!Verified account

@40Andaya

Twitter oficial del Morning Show de Los 40, AndaYa! con El Gallo y !De lunes a viernes de 6 a 11 de la mañana y sábados de 7 a 10h

ESP
los40.com/programa/anday…
Joined October 2011
10.3K Photos and videos Photos and videos

    13 hours ago

    ¿Ser youtuber es un trabajo de verdad?

    19 replies 28 retweets 48 likes
  2. 1 minute ago

    ¡En La gala de los nominados a !

    1 retweet 3 likes
  3. 2 hours ago

    No somos pelotas, ¿¿pero no son los presentadores más PRECIOSÍSIMOS que habéis visto?? 😍

    4 replies 6 retweets 33 likes
  4. Retweeted
    4 hours ago

    Hola . Vamos a jugar a un juego 😈

    3 replies 23 retweets 53 likes
  5. 4 hours ago

    Hola . Vamos a jugar a un juego 😈

    3 replies 23 retweets 53 likes
  6. 4 hours ago

    ¿Qué familiar os AVERGÜENZA en redes sociales? ¡Mañana contamos vuestras historias en antena!

    2 retweets 6 likes
  7. Retweeted
    9 hours ago

    ¡ y están regalando IPHONES X en Anda Ya! Mañana regalan 2 más y llamarán durante el programa a los ganadores! 😯

    1 reply 8 retweets 33 likes
  8. 9 hours ago

    ¡ y están regalando IPHONES X en Anda Ya! Mañana regalan 2 más y llamarán durante el programa a los ganadores! 😯

    1 reply 8 retweets 33 likes
  9. Retweeted
    10 hours ago
    Replying to

    Es obvio que berenjena

    1 retweet 1 like
  10. Retweeted
    11 hours ago
    Replying to

    Cariño mio! Ganas de verte!!!! Te manda Manuela un besito!!!!💋

    1 retweet 8 likes
  11. Retweeted
    12 hours ago

    y apoyan a y a todas las ''malas madres''

    2 replies 7 retweets 28 likes
  12. Retweeted
    12 hours ago
    Replying to

    Qué ganas que lleguen las 20:00 para saber quién van a ser los nominados a Los 40 Music Awards, va a ser genial seguro. Can't wait😍😍😍

    3 retweets 6 likes
  13. 12 hours ago

    ¿Son peores las madres que no dan el pecho a sus hijos? (No nos gusta la polémica que va) 😅

    9 replies 6 retweets 15 likes
  14. 13 hours ago

    Mañana Vaquerizo se somete a la máquina de la verdad CON VUESTRAS PREGUNTAS. Haz la tuya en nuestro insta

    3 retweets 13 likes
  15. 13 hours ago

    ¡Estamos regalando DOS IPHONES X! Se nos ha ido la cabeza, envía un SMS con la palabra GALLO al 23040

    6 replies 2 retweets 23 likes
  16. 13 hours ago

    El community manager de Anda Ya tuiteando con un patata phone y nosotros seguimos regalando iPhones X. Maravilloso Los40

    3 retweets 10 likes
  17. 13 hours ago

    El equipo de Anda Ya es MUY ESPECIALITO. Y lo decimos con rentintín. ESPECIALITOOOO 😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒

    2 replies 1 retweet 19 likes
  18. 14 hours ago

    ¡Somos los primeros en tener el nuevo iPhone X y es para ti! Regalamos 2 cada día. TOMA YA

    4 replies 10 retweets 38 likes
  19. Retweeted
    14 hours ago
    Replying to

    la 1ª mención de aparece en tu TL. ¡Ahora es Tendencia en España!

    1 retweet 5 likes
  20. 14 hours ago

    Enseguida tienes la oportunidad de irte POR LA CARÍSIMA a San Sebastián para ver la premiere de este peliculón. Sintoniza

    2 retweets 10 likes

