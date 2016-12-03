It wouldn't matter what he did, haters would be criticizing. Get over it because this shit is getting old.
-
New conversation
-
-
The protocol is not to direct resources away from victims as a visit does? U would've crucified him 4 staging photo op if he did.
#GoAway
-
Well no. He shouldn't have gone if it wasn't safe. The point of the trip is moral support
-
- 6 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Presidents Clinton, Bush 43 and President
@BarackObama showed compassion for others. I guess President DT does not have it.
-
He is incapable of human kindness, compassion or empathy. He can't even fake it. He cares abt his polls, tv ratings & crowd size.
-
None of them were perfect presidents. They were human & flawed, BUT they did their best to comfort & lead all Americans. 45 is too selfish .
-
At least when they were in the West Wing they had adults with them. Besides General Kelly, Secretary Mattis and Sec Tillerson, not many now
-
Plus, they had no nazis or white supremacists in the WH. Those were the good old days. How low he's brought the office & our reputation.
-
This is my home. My Dakota ancestors have always been here & my dad's ppl came before it was America. It's not perfect but I'll fight for it
- 6 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Are those the Hatian kids Bill and Hillary stole that relief money from? Hugs don't help in these events, money, supplies and man power do
-
That no one is allowed in or out of Houston right now.. or that he had the quickest response time and showed up sooner than any other pres?
-
Waving their state flag, proclaiming how great their people and state are isn't supportive?
-
No. Because he didn't visit areas hit. He didn't speak to the victims
-
Again access to and out of Houston right now is not possible
- 17 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.