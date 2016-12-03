That's not Trump. It has balls. (also, look at the hands. . . too big. . .)
-
New conversation
-
-
Is this thing a teacher? She seems more like just another delinquent liberal Terrorist to me, statue prob even turns her on, what man would?
-
Haha what?
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
Looks like your mama
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Trump could never grow a beard like that.
-
The hands seem too big.
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.