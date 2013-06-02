Shark: What am I? Who am I?pic.twitter.com/FM0ATk1izu
-
New conversation
-
- End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
I had to draw this it's so cutepic.twitter.com/dSRX4R4kow
- 1 more reply
-
-
It looks to me like the shark is genuinely concerned and popping out to check on us all. Thank you, citizen Shark. Your care is appreciated.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
A sequel?!!pic.twitter.com/rk35R820OdThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
We are all this shark.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Twitter should speak out in advocacy to protect the sharks from that proposed cull in Cape Cod. Many of those sharks may be
@OCEARCH sharks.
-
Those sharks are being researched, and have social media campaigns behind them, even profiles on twitter with followers. Say no to culls!
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Maybe he needs a dive buddy, like this one. (source unknown, pls no kill i for lack of cite)pic.twitter.com/kojBc7LMhC
- 1 more reply
-
-
This is probably one of the most important tweets in twitter historyThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
I can hear his loud, audible gasp.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
I feel this.
-
Me too, shark, me too
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
"What if my only act of significance is to unwittingly lend my image to absurd visual humor incomprehensible to me?"
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.